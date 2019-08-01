EPS for Formula One Group (FWONK) Expected At $-0.08; Last Week United Technologies (UTX) Coverage

Analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, Formula One Group’s analysts see -87.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 658,505 shares traded. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has risen 13.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FWONK News: 25/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 12.02% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY MEDIA’S GREG MAFFEI ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $400 Million of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 16/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.96% STAKE IN LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Corp. 1Q Revenue $1.52 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Liberty Media Corp Closes Private Offering of $400 M of 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Media Corporation Series A , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWONA); 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. See United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) latest ratings:

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Englewood, Colorado.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.27 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,571 are held by Profit Limited Company. Atwood And Palmer has 9,878 shares. Asset Management One Ltd owns 415,383 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,977 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 16,866 shares. Kwmg Llc has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Management owns 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,516 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability owns 6,821 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 14,607 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cna Corp accumulated 28,500 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Moreover, Coho Prns has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,031 shares. Interest Ltd Ca invested 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.48% or 12,416 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Company reported 8,000 shares. Baxter Bros invested 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

