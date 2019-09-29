EPS for FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Expected At $0.16; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Dish Network (DISH) Stake

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. FORM’s profit would be $12.03 million giving it 28.88 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, FormFactor, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 272,644 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FormFactor, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Management reported 13,950 shares stake. First Limited Partnership owns 146,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 13,948 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 45 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 50,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex L P holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 40,026 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 560 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 114,489 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,481 shares or 0.62% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 91,441 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 10,500 shares.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5.

