EPS for FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Expected At $0.14; Boxwood Merger – Class A (BWMC) Shorts Raised By 800%

Boxwood Merger Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:BWMC) had an increase of 800% in short interest. BWMC’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 800% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 300 shares traded. Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FormFactor, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,870 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 258,653 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). D E Shaw And Co reported 135,300 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 0% or 91,601 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 60,699 shares. Pnc Finance Group owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 5,555 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 666,943 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 171 shares. Connable Office accumulated 17,649 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 73,969 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $108,522 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $108,522 was sold by STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations; and reliability test systems that enable clients to develop products that are less susceptible to various phenomenon that could degrade semiconductor device performance.

Boxwood Merger Corp. operates as a blank check firm that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and business combination with various businesses. The company has market cap of $252.50 million. Boxwood Merger Corp. was formerly known as M Acquisition Company III Corporation and changed its name to Boxwood Merger Corp. in August 2018. It has a 303.03 P/E ratio.