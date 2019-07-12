EPS for Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Expected At $-0.10; Netapp (NTAP) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 192 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 228 decreased and sold their stock positions in Netapp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 230.81 million shares, down from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Netapp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 181 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

Analysts expect Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Foresight Energy LP’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.0358 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6602. About 88,639 shares traded. Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) has declined 80.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FELP News: 23/05/2018 – REG-Foresight VCT PLC : Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – New Publication on Counsyl’s Foresight™ Carrier Screen Validates the Highly Accurate Detection of Couples At-Risk for; 07/03/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER APPROVED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.0565 PER UNIT FROM RETAINED EXCESS CASH FLOW; 19/04/2018 – FORESIGHT 4 VCT OFFER UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – REG-Foresight VCT PLC : Issue of Equity; 08/05/2018 – FORESIGHT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Foresight Signs an Agreement to Merge its Eye-Net™ Activities with Tamda; 01/05/2018 – Foresight Research: Owners of New and Used Vehicles Buy Lots of Accessories; 20/04/2018 – FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LTD FSFL.L SAYS BUYS 100% INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE OPERATIONAL SOLAR PARKS FOR £36.6 MLN

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 21.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts: 3 Tech Stocks to Sell Now – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.54 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc. holds 9.6% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. for 49,245 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc owns 72,101 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 2.42% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 1.73% in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 165,378 shares.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 1.97M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.68 million. As of March 17, 2017, the firm owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It currently has negative earnings. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin.