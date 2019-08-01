EPS for Forescout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) Expected At $-0.80; Shorts at Limbach Holdings (LMB) Raised By 2.93%

Analysts expect Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.78 EPS previously, Forescout Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 368,602 shares traded. Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) has risen 8.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical FSCT News: 19/03/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES FILES FOR OFFERING, SECONDARY OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering; 10/05/2018 – Forescout Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $61M-$64M; 19/03/2018 – Forescout Technologies Begins Follow-On Public Offering of Its Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS LAUNCH OF PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – ForeScout Expands Device Visibility Platform to Secure the Extended Enterprise

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) had an increase of 2.93% in short interest. LMB’s SI was 38,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.93% from 37,600 shares previously. With 24,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)’s short sellers to cover LMB’s short positions. The SI to Limbach Holdings Inc’s float is 1.08%. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 32,308 shares traded. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) has declined 20.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LMB News: 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – QTRLY CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT REVENUE OF $96.8 MLN GREW 5.8% FROM PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WHILE SERVICE SEGMENT REVENUES WERE FLAT AT $23.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC LMB.O – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $452.5 MLN, COMPARED WITH $461.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $20 MLN – $24 MLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.12; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $510 MLN – $530 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS – CO INCREASING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A RANGE FROM $520 MLN TO $540 MLN; ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC – AGGREGATE BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $461.4 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 10.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 28, 2017 – SEC FILING

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks.

