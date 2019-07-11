EPS for Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Expected At $0.80; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) Sellers Increased By 7.29% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report $0.80 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 36.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. FMX’s profit would be $1.42 billion giving it 30.39 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 62,154 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) had an increase of 7.29% in short interest. NDP’s SI was 294,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.29% from 274,300 shares previously. With 169,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)’s short sellers to cover NDP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 33,400 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) has declined 32.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.72% the S&P500.

Fomento Econ??mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company has market cap of $173.00 billion. It produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling and still beverages, juices, isotonic sports and energy drinks, teas, water, and dairy products. It has a 42.65 P/E ratio. The firm also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $102.59 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.