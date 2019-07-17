EPS for Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Expected At $0.80; Rgc Resources (RGCO) Shorts Increased By 7.21%

Rgc Resources Inc (NASDAQ:RGCO) had an increase of 7.21% in short interest. RGCO’s SI was 53,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.21% from 49,900 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Rgc Resources Inc (NASDAQ:RGCO)’s short sellers to cover RGCO’s short positions. The SI to Rgc Resources Inc’s float is 0.75%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 1,936 shares traded. RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has risen 5.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RGCO News: 16/03/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 14/03/2018 RGC RESOURCES INC – REAFFIRMS ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 AND 2019 OF $0.91 AND $1.00, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – NOTE REPLACES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT NOTE DATED MARCH 27, 2017 IN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $30 MLN; 16/05/2018 – RGC Resources May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 14/03/2018 – RGC RESOURCES INC – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FUND CAPITAL INVESTMENTS INTENDED TO SUPPORT GROWTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ RGC Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGCO); 12/04/2018 – RGC RESOURCES – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $38 MLN, REDUCES INTEREST RATE FROM 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.60% TO 30-DAY LIBOR PLUS 1.35%; 30/04/2018 – RGC Resources 2Q EPS 47c

Analysts expect Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report $0.80 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 36.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. FMX’s profit would be $1.43 billion giving it 30.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 180,217 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Fomento Econ??mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company has market cap of $173.17 billion. It produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling and still beverages, juices, isotonic sports and energy drinks, teas, water, and dairy products. It has a 42.45 P/E ratio. The firm also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company has market cap of $233.32 million. The firm sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It has a 26.27 P/E ratio. It also provides various unregulated services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold RGC Resources, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.59 million shares or 1.31% more from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 524,457 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp stated it has 71,387 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin accumulated 0.04% or 36,409 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 42,327 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 14,386 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability owns 376 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) for 82,935 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 0.65% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Pnc Financial Group holds 5,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake.