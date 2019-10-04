EPS for Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Expected At $-0.20; Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands (SGOC) Sellers Increased By 0.35% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) to report $-0.20 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Flotek Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 138,736 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 0.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Carla S. Hardy to Retire From Board on April 27; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Announces Leadership Changes; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Flotek Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTK)

Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands (NASDAQ:SGOC) had an increase of 0.35% in short interest. SGOC’s SI was 144,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.35% from 144,300 shares previously. With 10,000 avg volume, 15 days are for Sgoco Group Ltd – Ordinary Shares (cayman Islands (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s short sellers to cover SGOC’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.93. About 4,288 shares traded. SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) has declined 0.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $74.43 million. The firm also provides energy saving services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; and application-specific LCD/LED display products, such as tablet PCs for commercial and consumer use, e-reader notebooks, cell phone devices, mobile Internet devices, e-boards, rotating screens, CCTV monitors for security systems, billboard monitors for advertising, public notice systems, touch screens for non-keyed entries, and phase change material thermal energy storage.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $116.55 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It has a 5.17 P/E ratio. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.