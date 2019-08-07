EPS for Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Expected At $0.06; Sap SE Ads (SAP) Shorts Decreased By 24.56%

Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP) had a decrease of 24.56% in short interest. SAP’s SI was 1.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.56% from 2.23 million shares previously. With 959,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Sap SE Ads (NYSE:SAP)’s short sellers to cover SAP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.65. About 912,709 shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/04/2018 – Sofigate Partners with Symmetry for Cloud Hosting Services as Enterprises Accelerate Migration to SAP HANA and S/4HANA; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Net Pft EUR708M; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP

Analysts expect Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. FSI’s profit would be $704,187 giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 44,858 shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $143.90 billion. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. It has a 28.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access firm data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $37.67 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.