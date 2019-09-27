EPS for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Expected At $0.99; Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.47% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. FBC’s profit would be $56.01 million giving it 9.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 39.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 145,017 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBC); 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 2 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and trimmed holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 123,442 shares, down from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Delphi Automotive PLC in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 5.25 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 15.28% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.72 per share. DLPH’s profit will be $53.14M for 5.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Delphi Technologies PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

