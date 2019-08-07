EPS for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Expected At $-0.46; Packaging of America (PKG) Sellers Decreased By 21.55% Their Shorts

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) had a decrease of 21.55% in short interest. PKG’s SI was 1.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.55% from 2.17 million shares previously. With 984,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)’s short sellers to cover PKG’s short positions. The SI to Packaging Corporation of America’s float is 1.83%. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 884,208 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24.