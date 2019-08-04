EPS for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Expected At $-0.86; Ameritas Investment Partners Increased By $1.49 Million Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.13% from last quarter’s $-0.99 EPS. After having $-1.02 EPS previously, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.69% EPS growth. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is down 66.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS – TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING BEMARITUZUMAB TREATING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS OVEREXPRESS FGFR2B PROTEIN; 15/04/2018 – Five Prime Presents on Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS SAYS TO CONTINUE TREATING BLADDER CANCER PATIENTS CURRENTLY ON STUDY BUT WILL NOT ENROLL ADDITIONAL PATIENTS IN COHORT-SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS CFO BELSKY RESIGNS EFFECTIVE APRIL 6; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 19/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS LICENSES NEW TARGET TO UCB ORIGINATING; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Irving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ T

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 364.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 24,800 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 31,602 shares with $1.92M value, up from 6,802 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 14,300 shares to 11,314 valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 28,125 shares and now owns 33,716 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 13,127 shares. First In holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,000 shares. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fairview Mgmt Lc invested in 467,944 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bokf Na reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Advisor Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 72,520 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 11,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 21,011 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.19% or 10.20M shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 35,611 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Seven Post Investment Office LP has 9,600 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 6,590 were reported by Highland Capital Mngmt Lp. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $7100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P invested in 0.01% or 1.66 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 51,348 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Amer Group Incorporated invested in 21,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 616,100 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc invested in 30,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 434 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 26,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 300 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 6,171 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated holds 45,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,002 shares.