EPS for Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) Expected At $-0.16; Peconic Partners Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,600 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 1,300 shares with $266,000 value, down from 3,900 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $232.68. About 977,484 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable

Analysts expect Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) to report $-0.16 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Fitbit, Inc.’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.0677 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8323. About 1.54M shares traded. Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has declined 26.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FIT News: 30/04/2018 – FITBIT & GOOGLE REPORT PACT TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION IN DIGITAL; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 30/04/2018 – Fitbit and Google Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Health and Wearables; 02/05/2018 – Fitbit 1Q Rev $247.9M; 30/04/2018 – FITBIT TO MOVE TO GOOGLE’S CLOUD PLATFORM; 11/05/2018 – The Future of Fitbit: Finding Revenue Streams Outside of Hardware – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Fitbit sees weak tracker sales hurt second-quarter revenue; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – ANNOUNCED AVAILABILITY OF FITBIT VERSA AT MAJOR RETAILERS WORLDWIDE FOR $199.95; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG JOINED EFFECTIVE MARCH 14, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit takes a second swing at smartwatches with the $199 Versa. via @verge

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Corporate Clean Energy Demand – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Renewable-Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners signs $1.37B deal to acquire Meade Pipeline – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 57,140 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Communications Limited Liability reported 4,583 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.84% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,923 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14,666 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Everence Cap Inc has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 461,372 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia stated it has 1,338 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,525 shares. Dana Investment accumulated 65,930 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1,073 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma accumulated 1,200 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -1.08% below currents $232.68 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Friday, September 6 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.