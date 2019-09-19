EPS for FirstService (FSV) Expected At $1.04; St James Investment Company Raised Unilever Plc (UL) Position

St James Investment Company Llc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 241.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 20,819 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 29,449 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 8,630 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $162.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 855,297 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move

Analysts expect FirstService Corporation (TSE:FSV) to report $1.04 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. T_FSV’s profit would be $40.79 million giving it 32.58 P/E if the $1.04 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, FirstService Corporation’s analysts see -16.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 25,673 shares traded. FirstService Corporation (TSE:FSV) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FSV News: 19/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE – EXPANDED FIRSTSERVICE BRANDS OPERATIONS WITH FOUR ACQUISITIONS WITHIN ITS CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION SERVICE PLATFORMS; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.25; 03/04/2018 FirstService Corporation Announces Upcoming Meeting and Financial Reporting Dates; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE 1Q REV. $426.5M, EST. $407.3M; 19/04/2018 – FirstService: Acquisitions Within California Closets and Paul Davis Restoration Service Platforms; 19/04/2018 – FirstService Brands Completes Four Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – FirstService Announces Election of Directors

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

St James Investment Company Llc decreased 3 Month Us stake by 631,497 shares to 1.59M valued at $145.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) stake by 53,325 shares and now owns 584,012 shares. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.