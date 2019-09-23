EPS for FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Expected At $0.84; MAXTECH VENTURES ORDINARY SHARES CA (MTEHF) Sellers Decreased By 1.33% Their Shorts

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. FCFS’s profit would be $36.09 million giving it 28.02 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, FirstCash, Inc.’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 731,728 shares traded or 147.95% up from the average. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 22.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – FIRSTCASH TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q EPS 90c; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS); 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees Adding 200 Locations in 201; 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTCASH, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.35 TO $3.55

MAXTECH VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MTEHF) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. MTEHF’s SI was 29,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 30,100 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 9 days are for MAXTECH VENTURES INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:MTEHF)’s short sellers to cover MTEHF’s short positions. The stock increased 15.98% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0516. About 12,340 shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. Maxtech Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTEHF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold FirstCash, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,300 shares or 99.52% less from 479,257 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The Company’s pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets.