EPS for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Expected At $0.02; Brookfield Asset Management Has Upped By $11.45 Million Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stake

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 104.35% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. FSLR’s profit would be $2.11M giving it 827.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, First Solar, Inc.’s analysts see -103.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 496,149 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 37.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 120,506 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock rose 6.35%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 445,006 shares with $42.53M value, up from 324,500 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 332,949 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 36,360 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.08% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 8,931 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 2,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Hartford Invest Communications reported 13,980 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Osborne Ptnrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 29,820 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 1,870 shares. Moreover, Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 3,145 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 32,500 shares to 790,249 valued at $101.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) stake by 851,000 shares and now owns 3.64M shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Monday, February 25 report. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of First Solar Gained 13.2% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is First Solar a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NCR, CAT, FSLR – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Among 5 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.