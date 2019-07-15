EPS for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Expected At $0.74; DIGITILITI (DIGI) Shorts Raised By 611.49%

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.74 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $12.34 million giving it 11.60 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 597 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

DIGITILITI INC (OTCMKTS:DIGI) had an increase of 611.49% in short interest. DIGI’s SI was 61,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 611.49% from 8,700 shares previously. With 392,700 avg volume, 0 days are for DIGITILITI INC (OTCMKTS:DIGI)’s short sellers to cover DIGI’s short positions. The stock decreased 48.57% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0036. About 406,000 shares traded or 921.26% up from the average. digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DIGI.COM BHD ORD 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telenor ASA 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telenor ASA 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “20 Small-Cap Stocks With Outsized Potential – Investorplace.com” published on October 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orange Belgium: Better Than The Share Price Makes You Think – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $58,161. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $572.86 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.