EPS for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Expected At $0.71; Shorts at Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Lowered By 2.85%

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. WWW’s SI was 3.97M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 4.08 million shares previously. With 776,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW)’s short sellers to cover WWW’s short positions. The SI to Wolverine World Wide Inc’s float is 4.48%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 85,296 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.33% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $11.85 million giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 678 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $558.99 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold First Mid Bancshares, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 5.51% more from 4.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $279,200 were bought by BOROMISA JEFFREY M on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.