EPS for First Merchants (FRME) Expected At $0.76; Preformed Line Products Co Has 1.48 Sentiment

Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 31 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold their holdings in Preformed Line Products Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.40 million shares, up from 2.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Preformed Line Products Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.76 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.43% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. FRME’s profit would be $42.63M giving it 12.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, First Merchants Corporation’s analysts see -8.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 134,910 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold First Merchants Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,358 are owned by Amalgamated Bancshares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 28,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 104,135 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 480 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 48,416 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp owns 654,229 shares. 13,123 are owned by Raymond James And. Clarivest Asset has invested 0.12% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.74% or 416,877 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund L P has 0.04% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Amer Century Inc accumulated 195,326 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated invested in 6,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Barclays Pcl owns 36,724 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 9.69% above currents $39.2 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12,987 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought $516 worth of stock. Lehman Gary bought $1,655 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Tuesday, September 3.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 10,985 shares traded or 88.10% up from the average. Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) has declined 33.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical PLPC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Preformed Line Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLPC); 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 04/05/2018 – Preformed Line Products 1Q Net $5.53M; 19/03/2018 – Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Preformed Line Products 4Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente