EPS for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Expected At $0.75; Monaker Group (MKGI) Shorts Decreased By 14.17%

Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKGI) had a decrease of 14.17% in short interest. MKGI’s SI was 63,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.17% from 73,400 shares previously. With 27,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s short sellers to cover MKGI’s short positions. The SI to Monaker Group Inc’s float is 1.59%. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 7,878 shares traded. Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) has risen 21.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MKGI News: 12/03/2018 Monaker Announces Key Updates to the Company’s Retail Online Travel Site NextTrip.com; Features Instant Booking of Alternative; 15/05/2018 – Monaker Launches NextTrip.BIZ, a Cloud-Based Corporate Travel Solution for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.35% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. FIBK’s profit would be $48.88 million giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s analysts see 4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 175,180 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.64 million. It provides activities and tours at the destinations for travelers through its Maupintour products. It has a 5.05 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity. Wold Peter I had bought 1,000 shares worth $37,805 on Tuesday, June 11.

