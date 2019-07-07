EPS for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Expected At $0.26; Sophiris Bio Inchares (SPHS) Shorts Down By 4.97%

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $11.60M giving it 13.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 65,233 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 17/05/2018 – First Foundation Advisors Appoints Raymond Mow as Managing Director of Fixed Income; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege

Sophiris Bio Inchares (NASDAQ:SPHS) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. SPHS’s SI was 1.98M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 2.08M shares previously. With 78,600 avg volume, 25 days are for Sophiris Bio Inchares (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s short sellers to cover SPHS’s short positions. The SI to Sophiris Bio Inchares’s float is 6.59%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9497. About 167,429 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) has declined 74.62% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED

More notable recent First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Foundation Inc (FFWM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$14.06, Is It Time To Put First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $625.58 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,969 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Mendon Cap Advsr Corporation has invested 2.1% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.60 million shares. 161 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 59,046 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 464 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 3,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp stated it has 14,701 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,042 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp accumulated 1.86M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 123,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Charles Schwab Invest reported 217,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $28.70 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Sophiris Bio, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 3.17% less from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 2,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sabby Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 3,338 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) for 16,080 shares. B & T Dba Alpha stated it has 34,328 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,171 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) for 40,000 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 72,220 shares. Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS).

More notable recent Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sophiris Bio Receives Positive Feedback from European Medicines Agency Regarding Phase 3 Localized Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial Design – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2019: MLNT,SPHS,AXGT – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2019: MYGN,MLNT,SPHS,AXGT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sophiris Bio had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) rating on Thursday, March 14. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $3.5 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, June 19. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”.