EPS for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Expected At $0.54; Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $8000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 0.86% above currents $76.84 stock price. Itron had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the shares of ITRI in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. See Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $75.0000 Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 64.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. FFBC’s profit would be $54.63 million giving it 11.44 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, First Financial Bancorp.’s analysts see -6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 423,816 shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Llc, a New York-based fund reported 372,080 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 75,659 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Maltese Capital Mgmt invested in 1.43% or 765,092 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Company owns 932 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 5 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,000 shares. Sei reported 232,683 shares. First Bankshares has 629,697 shares. Dean Management has 1.12% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 44,590 shares. Alps Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn owns 309,759 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 13,550 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 36,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $134,072 activity. 257 shares valued at $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10. The insider Rahe Maribeth S bought 516 shares worth $12,498. The insider Booth Cynthia O bought 258 shares worth $6,249. olszewski richard e had bought 361 shares worth $8,743. $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10. 177 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $4,269 were bought by Ach J Wickliffe. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $19.97 million activity. Another trade for 55,086 shares valued at $3.16M was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 459,495 shares traded or 47.55% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M