EPS for First Data (FDC) Expected At $0.37; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 1.74M shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 21.80M shares with $396.31 million value, down from 23.54M last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $44.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.27 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 30/03/2018 – VODAFONE SHARED SERVICES PLANS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES: MENA; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019

Analysts expect First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. FDC’s profit would be $349.18M giving it 18.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, First Data Corporation’s analysts see 42.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 5.47 million shares traded. First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) has risen 29.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FDC News: 22/05/2018 – FIRST DATA RAISED TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Start-up Salido builds and sells point-of-saleâ€”or POSâ€”hardware and software, and fielded interest from First Data, although the talks were previously unreported; 30/04/2018 – FIRST DATA 1Q TOTAL SEGMENT EBITDA $730.0M; 30/04/2018 – First Data 1Q Net $134M; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 08/05/2018 – It has fielded interest from First Data, although the talks were previously unreported; 24/05/2018 – SIA Acquires Card Processing Businesses in Central and Southeastern Europe from First Data; 30/04/2018 – First Data 1Q EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 30/04/2018 – FIRST DATA 1Q TOTAL SEGMENT REV. $2.08B, EST. $1.99B

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America. Argus Research maintained Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $21 target.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Fgl Hldgs stake by 164,900 shares to 719,503 valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Bus Finl Svcs Inc Wis (NASDAQ:FBIZ) stake by 17,300 shares and now owns 64,016 shares. International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) was raised too.

