EPS for First Community (FCCO) Expected At $0.35; Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FCCO’s profit would be $2.59M giving it 13.58 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, First Community Corporation’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 8,197 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program

Among 4 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 24.85% above currents $17.02 stock price. Invesco had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of IVZ in report on Friday, June 7 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, May 13 by UBS. See Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,792 activity. Another trade for 825 shares valued at $14,792 was made by Sosebee Jane S on Friday, June 14.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $140.61 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Jacobs Asset invested in 0.61% or 179,029 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 77,635 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 70,000 shares. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Advisors Ltd has 2.38% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 313,782 shares. Greenwood Capital Associates Lc holds 15,375 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Cutler Mgmt Limited holds 0.29% or 38,348 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 24,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) or 342 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 19,582 shares.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, firms, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. CANION ROD had bought 10,000 shares worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2.

