EPS for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Expected At $0.28; First Of Long Island (FLIC)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

First Of Long Island Corp (FLIC) investors sentiment is 1.59 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 46 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 29 reduced and sold positions in First Of Long Island Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 13.67 million shares, up from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Of Long Island Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 27 Increased: 32 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. FCF’s profit would be $27.58 million giving it 11.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 303,639 shares traded. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) has declined 19.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FCF News: 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates First Commonwealth Bank’s Subordinated Nts ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Receives Regulatory Approval for Foundation Bank Merger; 23/03/2018 – LUKOIL TARGETS DOUBLED FCF FROM REFINING SEGMENT BY 2027: CEO; 16/04/2018 – SEVERSTAL WILL PAY QUARTERLY DIV OF ABOUT 50% FCF IF ABOVE 1.0; 10/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK TO RATING ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – SEVERSTAL TO PAY MORE THAN 100% OF FCF IF NET DEBT/EBITDA < 0.5; 21/05/2018 - First Commonwealth Bank Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offerings; 09/05/2018 - Waldron Buys New 1.5% Position in First Commonwealth; 26/03/2018 - GLOBALTRANS: FCF, DEBT ALLOW 1H DIV PAYMENT: INTERFAX

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation for 53,150 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 264,475 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.22% invested in the company for 85,000 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.2% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,060 shares.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $561.27 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 44,853 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) has declined 5.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,900 activity. $12,900 worth of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) was bought by Tomb Matthew C.

