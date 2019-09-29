EPS for First Bancorp (FBNC) Expected At $0.80; Polar Securities Has Lowered Its Orbcomm (ORBC) Position

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. FBNC’s profit would be $23.77M giving it 11.25 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, First Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 44,938 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold First Bancorp shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested in 6,640 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 75,163 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Martingale Asset L P has invested 0.05% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Dana holds 60,066 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc invested in 583,174 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 306,573 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Martin Com Inc Tn owns 61,665 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.04% or 94,518 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 7,483 shares stake. Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 32,421 shares. Jennison Associate Llc holds 0.03% or 725,860 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.02% or 6,349 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 14,987 shares.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for First Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,705 activity. $78,705 worth of stock was bought by Milcos Constantine on Wednesday, September 11.