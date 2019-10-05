EPS for First Bancorp (FBNC) Expected At $0.80; Paychex (PAYX) Sentiment Is 0.91

Paychex Inc (PAYX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 326 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 359 trimmed and sold holdings in Paychex Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 240.32 million shares, down from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Paychex Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 26 to 17 for a decrease of 9. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 326 Increased: 237 New Position: 89.

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. FBNC’s profit would be $23.77 million giving it 11.10 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, First Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 59,874 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex reports beats, raises EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $30.31 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 29.49 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.

The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.80M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 11.75% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Ensemble Capital Management Llc owns 541,603 shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 4.96% invested in the company for 281,258 shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 4.57% in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 290,224 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold First Bancorp shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 2,504 shares in its portfolio. Martin Com Tn has invested 0.67% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 4,488 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,503 shares. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1.15M shares. 2,059 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 7,574 shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 2,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 39,337 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Ironsides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 6,530 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0% or 7,400 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Cna has 0.07% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First Bank’s new market exec on continuing to grow in ‘competitive’ Charlotte market – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for First Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles.