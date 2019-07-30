EPS for Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (FCA) Expected At $0.07; Shorts at Axos Financial (AX) Lowered By 3.01%

Analysts expect Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (CVE:FCA) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 12.V_FCA’s profit would be $485,471 giving it 35.71 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. It closed at $10 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) had a decrease of 3.01% in short interest. AX’s SI was 7.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.01% from 7.62M shares previously. With 389,900 avg volume, 19 days are for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)’s short sellers to cover AX’s short positions. The SI to Axos Financial Inc’s float is 13.8%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 30,889 shares traded. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has declined 28.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.89% the S&P500.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to clients secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

More notable recent Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 64% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Axos Financial Stock Fell 12% Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Axos Financial Fell in May – Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (CVE:FCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp.’s (CVE:FCA.U) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FCA CEO Manley sold shares for $3.5 million this week to cover personal expense – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fiat Chrysler says French politics ended Renault merger – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (CVE:FCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Companies can safely delay patching the majority of their vulnerabilities, Kenna Security report finds – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: GM to Invest in Flint Plant, TM to Partner With Subaru – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the United States income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. The company has market cap of $69.35 million. It focuses on acquiring income producing real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Delavaco Residential Properties Corp. and changed its name to Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. in August 2016.