EPS for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Expected At $-0.17; INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (INNV) Shorts Up By 73.33%

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, FireEye, Inc.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 542,514 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Among 2 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 18.68% above currents $13.06 stock price. FireEye had 6 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, July 31.

