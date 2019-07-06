EPS for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Expected At $-0.17; Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. See Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) latest ratings:

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, FireEye, Inc.’s analysts see -26.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.62 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Among 4 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FireEye had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 3.46 million shares. Mairs And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 22,960 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt has 42,100 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Secor Capital Lp holds 53,710 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 25,981 were accumulated by Element Management. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 989,523 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 76,178 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 29,760 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company holds 947 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0.05% or 2.49 million shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. CURTIS GEOFFREY M. had sold 8,835 shares worth $204,559.

The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 101.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 21,969 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.04% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 17,343 shares. Parametrica Ltd reported 15,456 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Capital Growth L P reported 205,000 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Llc stated it has 0.7% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1.02M were accumulated by Principal Grp Incorporated. 139,152 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Optimum Invest accumulated 800 shares. 699,197 were reported by Financial Bank Of America De. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 68,197 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 57,655 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 15,918 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).