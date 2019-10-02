EPS for Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Expected At $0.69; Silgan Holdings (SLGN)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 128 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 71 decreased and sold their positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 69.79 million shares, down from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Silgan Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 76 New Position: 52.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Financial Institutions, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 0.49% more from 10.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 354,304 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Walthausen & Company Llc owns 44,890 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 10,351 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Wedge Management L L P Nc holds 0.02% or 50,265 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 10,808 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 47,118 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,656 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.34 million shares. 18,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 0.04% or 8,141 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,718 shares.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $471.36 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $329,900 activity. DUGAN JOSEPH L bought $301,570 worth of stock. $28,330 worth of stock was bought by BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY on Friday, May 3.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. for 102,519 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.19 million shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.16% invested in the company for 36,375 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 664,662 shares.

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.50 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.