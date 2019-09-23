EPS for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Expected At $0.73; Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.06% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. FITB’s profit would be $524.69M giving it 9.53 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Fifth Third Bancorp’s analysts see 2.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s Deal to Buy MB Financial Announced Monday Includes $151M Termination Fee Payable by MB Under Certain Circumstances; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $300MLN AFTER-TAX ONCE THE TRANSACTION CLOSES – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc analyzed 1,517 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)'s stock declined 3.33%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 32,243 shares with $8.87M value, down from 33,760 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $9.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $239.03. About 565,164 shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03 million for 16.65 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 19,438 shares to 195,612 valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Tower Cl A (NYSE:AMT) stake by 19,737 shares and now owns 298,179 shares. Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 868 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 427,029 were reported by Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.05% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co reported 7,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 783 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Franklin has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,658 shares. 1,071 are held by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Etrade Ltd Llc has 760 shares. 1,882 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Eaton Vance Management invested in 248,025 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northern stated it has 368,357 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co owns 902 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 8.46% above currents $239.03 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.00 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 750 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.11% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 34,660 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.68 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Lc holds 18,833 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 3.84M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 103,491 shares. Css Lc Il holds 0% or 1,124 shares in its portfolio. Sanders Ltd stated it has 19.05 million shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 10,769 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Private Wealth stated it has 8,049 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 8,825 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 13,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And stated it has 2,893 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Bayh Evan, worth $103,720.

