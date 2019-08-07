EPS for Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC) Expected At $-0.38; Pinterest Class A (PINS) Shorts Up By 26.43%

Pinterest Inc Class A (NYSE:PINS) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. PINS’s SI was 15.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 12.18 million shares previously. With 8.92M avg volume, 2 days are for Pinterest Inc Class A (NYSE:PINS)’s short sellers to cover PINS’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 135,649 shares traded. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.45% from last quarter’s $-0.49 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Fibrocell Science, Inc.’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 30,246 shares traded. Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) has declined 3.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FCSC News: 29/05/2018 – FIBROCELL SCIENCE – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL AND PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF FCX-007 AND FCX-013; 21/05/2018 – FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC – FCX-007 WELL-TOLERATED UP TO 52 WEEKS POST-ADMINISTRATION; 24/05/2018 – Fibrocell Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stk Split; 21/05/2018 – Fibrocell Reports on Interim Results and Progress of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FCX-007 Gene Therapy for Recessive Dystrophic; 18/04/2018 Fibrocell Science to Continue Advancing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FCX-007; 21/05/2018 – FIBROCELL REPORTS ON INTERIM RESULTS AND PROGRESS OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF FCX-007 GENE THERAPY FOR RECESSIVE DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.56 million. The company's gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints.

