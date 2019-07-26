EPS for Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC) Expected At $-0.38; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Has 1.73 Sentiment

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 26 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The investment managers in our database now possess: 7.62 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.45% from last quarter’s $-0.49 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Fibrocell Science, Inc.’s analysts see -5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 16,942 shares traded. Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) has declined 32.39% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FCSC News: 21/05/2018 – FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC – FCX-007 WELL-TOLERATED UP TO 52 WEEKS POST-ADMINISTRATION; 24/05/2018 – Fibrocell Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stk Split; 29/05/2018 – FIBROCELL SCIENCE – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL AND PRE-CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF FCX-007 AND FCX-013; 21/05/2018 – FIBROCELL REPORTS ON INTERIM RESULTS AND PROGRESS OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF FCX-007 GENE THERAPY FOR RECESSIVE DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA; 21/05/2018 – Fibrocell Reports on Interim Results and Progress of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FCX-007 Gene Therapy for Recessive Dystrophic; 18/04/2018 Fibrocell Science to Continue Advancing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FCX-007

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 28,334 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has risen 0.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EARN News: 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 07/05/2018 – GUANGDONG ELLINGTON ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 603328.SS SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO CUT UP TO 6.0 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MAY 29 AND NOV 24; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: WR Bruce Ellington Re-Signs With Texans; 07/03/2018 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE DECREASED TO $13.90 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, FROM $14.45 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mtg 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EARN); 24/05/2018 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. EARN’s profit will be $3.12 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Three Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Silver National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Investing Tips That Could Earn You Thousands – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for 3.10 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 36,573 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 79,263 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,951 shares.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $141.13 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It has a 89.84 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

More notable recent Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fibrocell (FCSC) Miss Estimates for Earnings & Revenues in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fibrocell (FCSC) Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fibrocell Strikes Funding Deal For Gene Therapy Candidate – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fibrocell to Present at BIO International Convention 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.