EPS for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Expected At $-0.14; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)

Among 2 analysts covering Mitchells Butlers PLC (LON:MAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitchells Butlers PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, June 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. Citigroup upgraded Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) on Friday, May 24 to “Buy” rating. See Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 340.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 655.00 Upgrade

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 14,744 shares traded. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) has declined 49.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FENC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRX); 21/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS- U.S. FDA GRANTED PEDMARK FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR PREVENTION OF CISPLATIN-RELATED OTOTOXICITY IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH SR-HB; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC – BELIEVES CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS ON HAND AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF PEDMARK (TM) IN H2 2019; 21/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMA GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY FDA FOR PEDMARK; 26/03/2018 – Fennec Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $0.00; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SIOPEL 6 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC FENC.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 26/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 27/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA for PEDMARK

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.47 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014.

More notable recent Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 76% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trex (TREX) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “South Africa allocates extra $4.2 bln for cash-strapped Eskom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Significant risks for South Africa’s economic outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ICOx Innovations Announces Launch of sBetOne Inc., to Develop Opportunities for Celebrity-endorsed Branded Digital Currencies in Golf Betting and eSports Betting for US Regulated Markets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Another recent and important Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Are Mitchells & Butlers plcâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019.

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 1.35 billion GBP. The firm operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities.