EPS for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Expected At $0.80; Shorts at ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (STJPF) Lowered By 9.08%

ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had a decrease of 9.08% in short interest. STJPF’s SI was 699,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.08% from 769,600 shares previously. With 10,200 avg volume, 69 days are for ST JAMES PLACE CAPITAL PLC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:STJPF)’s short sellers to cover STJPF’s short positions. It closed at $14.04 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report $0.80 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.94% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. FNHC’s profit would be $10.27M giving it 4.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, FedNat Holding Company’s analysts see -521.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 19,829 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 26.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ALSO FOUND IN 1ST 3 QTRS OF FY17; 29/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO SAYS AGREED TO TERMS OF ITS EXCESS OF LOSS CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE PROGRAM FOR 2018-2019 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS IN FY15-16 FINANCIALS; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL ERRORS RELATE TO UP-FRONT FEES RECOGNITION; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY HOMEOWNERS NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $80.4 MLN, UP 18.6%; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q Gross Written Premiums $134.4 Million

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.46 million. The firm underwrites homeowners' multi-peril, commercial general liability, federal flood, personal automobile, and other lines of insurance. It has a 48.15 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent agents.

