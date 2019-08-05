EPS for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Expected At $0.38; Ameren (AEE) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ameren Corp (AEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 200 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 180 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ameren Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 173.25 million shares, down from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ameren Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 151 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

Analysts expect FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 44.93% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. FNHC’s profit would be $4.88 million giving it 7.90 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, FedNat Holding Company’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 28,413 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 46.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY HOMEOWNERS NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $80.4 MLN, UP 18.6%; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q EPS 58c; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS IN FY15-16 FINANCIALS; 02/05/2018 – Federated National Holding Board Sent Letter to HCI on April 30 Declining Merger Offer; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS ERRORS ARE NOT MATERIAL TO FINANCIALS; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $133.9 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – Federated National Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date; 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation for 16,420 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 1.40 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has 1.39% invested in the company for 167,190 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.29% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 116,584 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.60 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 23.46 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 2.16M shares traded or 85.34% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

More notable recent FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About FedNat Holding Company’s (NASDAQ:FNHC) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedNat Holding Company declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedNat Holding Company’s (NASDAQ:FNHC) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.