EPS for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Expected At $1.25; Maple Capital Management Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

Analysts expect FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) to report $1.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.58% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. FFG’s profit would be $30.41M giving it 12.67 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, FBL Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 20.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 6,002 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 13.43% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

More notable recent FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Twst.com published: “FBL Financial Group Inc.: FBL Financial Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

