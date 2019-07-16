EPS for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Expected At $0.45; Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Had 9 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. FMAO’s profit would be $5.00 million giving it 16.10 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 1,905 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has declined 25.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 05/03/2018 Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Talks Farm Bill and Trade with Montana Farmers and Ranchers in Great Falls; 10/04/2018 – TAFE’s ‘Be a #FarmDost’ Wins Several Awards for Highlighting the Importance of Farmers and the Farming Profession; 03/05/2018 – VP Graham Gifts 177 Of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp/OH; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp, Collins Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Young & Beginning Farmers and Ranchers; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Hoeven: Hoeven: Funding Bill Protects Farmers and Ranchers from EPA Emissions Rule; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Diaz-Balart: Diaz-Balart Encouraged by USDA Moving Forward on Disaster Relief for Florida Farmers and Growers; 19/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bncp 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List by American Banker; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Sen. Moran Advocates for Kansas Farmers and Ranchers in White House Meeting

Among 10 analysts covering Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Teladoc Health has $95 highest and $70 lowest target. $83.50’s average target is 17.05% above currents $71.34 stock price. Teladoc Health had 19 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TDOC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TDOC in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. See Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) latest ratings:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $321.86 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The Company’s solution connects clients with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

