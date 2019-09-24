EPS for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Expected At $0.39; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Mylan N.V. (MYL) Last Week

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $0.39 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. FMAO’s profit would be $4.24 million giving it 16.47 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 5,011 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has declined 35.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Trade Group Asks China Not to Target U.S. Farmers and Agricultural Products: Document; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe, Udall Introduce Bills to Strengthen Next Generation of Farmers and Ranchers; 05/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Warner & Kaine Statement on Threat President Trump’s Trade War Would Pose to Virginia Farmers & Families; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers and Merchants Bank of Long , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBL); 27/03/2018 – Americans For Farmers & Families Launches New Effort To Protect Agricultural Community From Trade Retaliation; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp: Chinese Tariffs on Soybeans & other Agricultural Products would Severely Hurt North Dakota Farmers &; 08/05/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List by American Banker Magazine; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Inhofe Introduce Bills to Strengthen Next Generation of Farmers & Ranchers; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Diaz-Balart: Diaz-Balart Encouraged by USDA Moving Forward on Disaster Relief for Florida Farmers and Growers; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Helps Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Farmers and Ranchers in Crisis

Among 4 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mylan has $2700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 19.85% above currents $20.86 stock price. Mylan had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 30. See Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.88 million shares or 16.37% more from 1.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) for 1,700 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 100,767 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 15,523 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 161,917 shares. Blackrock has 555,651 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0% or 6,960 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc owns 36,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) for 32,407 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 3,255 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 9,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 23,490 shares.

More notable recent Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2019 Third-Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 148% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2019 Second-Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $279.45 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,665 activity. 662 shares were bought by Latta Marcia Sloan, worth $16,563. The insider Eller Lars B bought $10,102.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Historic Bear Signal Spells Bad News for Mylan Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Mylan Expands Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Faslodex® Injection, a Treatment for Advanced Breast Cancer – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA tentatively OK’s Mylan’s pemetrexed; shares up 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.76 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It has a 341.97 P/E ratio. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.