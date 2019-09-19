EPS for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Expected At $2.46; REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RDPEF) Shorts Decreased By 93.94%

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $2.46 EPS on September, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 11.82% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. FDS’s profit would be $94.11M giving it 28.76 P/E if the $2.46 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s analysts see -6.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $283. About 454,249 shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.83 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 33.29 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -11.91% below currents $283 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $26300 target. UBS maintained the shares of FDS in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Sell” rating. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, June 17. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FDS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Wednesday, March 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

