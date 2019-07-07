EPS for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Expected At $2.04; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $2.04 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.99% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. FFIV’s profit would be $121.78 million giving it 18.10 P/E if the $2.04 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, F5 Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 funds started new and increased holdings, while 21 reduced and sold their holdings in Monroe Capital Corp. The funds in our database now have: 3.42 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 17 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, January 17. Piper Jaffray maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by PiperJaffray. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Nomura. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 275 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 57,489 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 73,461 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Hrt reported 1,532 shares. Moreover, Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 915 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 7,109 shares stake. Meritage reported 25,153 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 9,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Gp owns 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,937 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,816 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 1,660 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 69,292 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 317,229 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 8,981 shares.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

Salzhauer Michael holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation for 52,438 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc owns 120,736 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 147,570 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.11% in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 113,132 shares.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $241.25 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 93,572 shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) has declined 9.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.21 million for 8.36 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.