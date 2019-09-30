EPS for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Expected At $1.99; Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut By $2.79 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Position

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $1.99 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 18.78% from last quarter’s $2.45 EPS. FFIV’s profit would be $119.66 million giving it 17.55 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, F5 Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 0.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 299,561 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.45 million shares with $106.51M value, down from 1.49M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com now has $4.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 741,273 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $160.67’s average target is 15.00% above currents $139.71 stock price. F5 Networks had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 to “Equal-Weight”. Nomura upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Piper Jaffray.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) stake by 29,281 shares to 1.30M valued at $83.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) stake by 51,161 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is 7.86% above currents $73.55 stock price. Tempur Sealy Intl had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Loop Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.