EPS for F.N.B. (FNB) Expected At $0.29; Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Sentiment Is 2.11

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 38 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 sold and decreased holdings in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Orrstown Financial Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report $0.29 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. FNB’s profit would be $93.85M giving it 10.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, F.N.B. Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 1.07M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold F.N.B. Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 344,203 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 63,639 shares. Asset invested in 15,234 shares. Parsec Finance Mngmt has 13,172 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 0.1% or 818,122 shares. American Inc holds 0.03% or 647,200 shares. 27,143 were reported by Jefferies Group Limited. 75,600 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. M&T State Bank holds 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 15,276 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 70,864 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 320,355 shares. 436,396 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 292,470 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc has 26,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 51,510 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $18,634 activity. The insider CAMPBELL WILLIAM B sold $34,657. $6,040 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares were bought by Bena Pamela A. 3,000 F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares with value of $35,441 were bought by Dively Mary Jo.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services to consumers, firms, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and northern West Virginia. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. It operates through four divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking services, such as corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, asset based lending, and capital markets and lease financing; and consumer banking services consisting of deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending, and a suite of mobile and online banking services.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 379,716 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 110,345 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 65,935 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares.

Analysts await Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ORRF’s profit will be $4.76M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 7,329 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) has declined 19.62% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c

