EPS for Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Expected At $-0.47; Unisys (UIS) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report $-0.47 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 42.42% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Eyenovia, Inc.’s analysts see -6.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 15,842 shares traded. Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has declined 46.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEN News: 26/03/2018 Eyenovia Appoints Three Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Unisys Corp (UIS) investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 97 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 75 sold and decreased their holdings in Unisys Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 59.91 million shares, down from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Unisys Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 0 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 54 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.09 million. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014.

More notable recent Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eyenovia, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eyenovia down 5% after hours on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 200 Points; Vislink Technologies Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/11/2019: AIMT,SNSS,FMS,EYEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Towle & Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation for 2.41 million shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owns 575,813 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glacier Peak Capital Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 78,700 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.82% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $605.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Services and Technology. It has a 15.83 P/E ratio. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 798,177 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM