EPS for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) Expected At $-0.05; FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY (FTWS) Shorts Up By 256.25%

Analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2362. About 482,441 shares traded. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) has declined 56.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EYEG News: 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocu; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Addressing Fourth and Final Concern by End 2Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 06/04/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals: Assuming Positive Data From EGP-437 Trial, Plan to Submit New Drug Application to FDA in First Half of 2019; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals: Second Amendment to IDE Submission Subject to Review by FDA; 22/05/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – ADDRESSED THREE OF FOUR OUTSTANDING ITEMS IN SECOND AMENDMENT IN RESPONSE TO U.S. FDA’S REVIEW OF FIRST AMENDMENT; 22/05/2018 – Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Sees Entering Clinic in 3Q 201; 16/05/2018 – EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces New Bd Member, Steven Boyd; 06/04/2018 EYEGATE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT AND RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF EGP-437 IN ANTERIOR UVEITIS; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items with Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel

FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:FTWS) had an increase of 256.25% in short interest. FTWS’s SI was 5,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 256.25% from 1,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0002 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FlitWays Technology, Inc., a travel technology company, offers ground transportation solutions for corporate travelers. The company has market cap of $400,000. It serves the enterprise market. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides travel businesses, including airlines, online travel agents, and travel distributors a new source of revenue and an add-on service for their clients.