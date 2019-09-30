EPS for Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Expected At $-0.06; Shorts at Logmein (LOGM) Lowered By 8.39%

Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) had a decrease of 8.39% in short interest. LOGM’s SI was 2.41M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.39% from 2.64 million shares previously. With 602,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s short sellers to cover LOGM’s short positions. The SI to Logmein Inc’s float is 4.97%. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 160,615 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c

Analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Extreme Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 315,668 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMein has $7700 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 6.49% above currents $70.9 stock price. LogMein had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was reinitiated by Stephens. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 159.68 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

