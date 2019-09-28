EPS for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Expected At $1.24; Bokf Has Cut Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $1.24 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. EXR’s profit would be $159.36 million giving it 23.53 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s analysts see 1.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 611,843 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Bokf decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bokf sold 9,177 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Bokf holds 180,668 shares with $12.43M value, down from 189,845 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 1.38 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ONEOK Included in Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.77% below currents $73.3 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $74 target in Monday, April 1 report. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS.

Bokf increased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 3,976 shares to 30,730 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 7,514 shares and now owns 155,005 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private Tru Co accumulated 0.05% or 6,540 shares. Ghp Advisors Incorporated holds 20,483 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.11% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 4,740 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.04% or 636,335 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 6,367 shares. Rmb Cap Management has 6,010 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 7,056 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California-based Personal Advisors Corporation has invested 0.32% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.27% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 741,859 shares. Bb&T owns 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 67,751 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 699,407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 240,820 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 1,199 shares.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. The company has market cap of $15.00 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,513 self-storage stores in 38 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It has a 34.59 P/E ratio. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,030,000 units and approximately 114 million square feet of rentable space.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp owns 0.08% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 20.91M shares. Honeywell International has invested 1.49% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lasalle Invest Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 38,064 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 10,190 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.05% stake. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company owns 72 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 349,290 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Adage Grp Incorporated Lc owns 151,400 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cls Ltd has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Rampart Invest Ltd Company reported 5,303 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 29,369 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 3.91% above currents $116.69 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 16. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.