EPS for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Expected At $1.19; HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (HLMAF) Shorts Down By 5.43%

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $1.19 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.48% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. EXR’s profit would be $150.00M giving it 22.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s analysts see 2.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 91,019 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr

HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had a decrease of 5.43% in short interest. HLMAF’s SI was 29,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.43% from 31,300 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 4 days are for HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s short sellers to cover HLMAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 3,325 shares traded. Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.56 billion. The Company’s Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. It has a 43.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,513 self-storage stores in 38 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It has a 32.65 P/E ratio. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,030,000 units and approximately 114 million square feet of rentable space.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $255,167 activity. 880 shares were sold by OVERTURF JAMES, worth $87,229.

