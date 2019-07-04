EPS for Exterran (EXTN) Expected At $-0.01; Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust Has 1.05 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 cut down and sold positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.20 million shares, up from 6.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Exterran Corporation’s analysts see -93.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 47,638 shares traded. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN BUYS THROUGH AN UNIT EXTERRAN CORPORATION’S OIL,; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Cre; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – EXTERRAN CORPORATION SELLS PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q Rev $350.4M; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Reflects Strategy to Become a Systems and Process Co; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires through an Affiliate Exterran Corporation’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets in North America Creating “Titan Production Equipment”; 12/03/2018 EXTERRAN CORP – DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY ONE OR BOTH OF EXTERRAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS, L.P. AND EES FINANCE CORP., EACH OF WHICH IS A UNIT OF CO; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – ACQUISITION INCLUDES EXTERRAN’S ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ENGINEERING DRAWINGS AND DESIGNS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Exterran’s Cfr To Ba3, Notes To B1; 17/04/2018 – Exterran Corp Sells Production Equipment Assets

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $502.04 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 36.95 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust for 85,739 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.45 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,978 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $364.41 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 53,011 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) has risen 1.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1,301 activity.